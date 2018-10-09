Home World

Democrats' opposition to Brett Kavanaugh 'atrocious', effort to impeach him 'insult' to Americans: Donald Trump

Kavanaugh's nomination is a major victory for the President ahead of the key mid-term elections in November.

Published: 09th October 2018 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Brett Kavanaugh (File Photo | AP)

Brett Kavanaugh (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON:  Terming Democrats' opposition to Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court as "atrocious" and "a hoax", US President Donald Trump on Monday said any effort to impeach the apex court's judge would be "an insult to the American people".

Trump's controversial nominee, Kavanaugh, was sworn in as a judge of the US Supreme Court on Saturday, hours after the 53-year-old judge was confirmed by a bitterly divided Senate by 50-48 votes -- the closest nomination vote since 1881.

Kavanaugh's nomination is a major victory for the President ahead of the key mid-term elections in November.

However, his confirmation process had taken an ugly turn when three women, supported by the Democrats, came forward with allegations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted them.

The first accuser Christine Ford, a clinical psychology professor in California, and Kavanaugh had appeared before a Senate, the hearing of which was watched live by millions of people across the globe on their television sets.

Following the hearing and under tremendous political pressure, Trump had ordered a last-minute FBI supplemental inquiry. However, the FBI probe found nothing to corroborate the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

Trump, who is scheduled to administer another swearing in for Kavanaugh at a ceremonial function at the White House, told reporters that the conduct of the Democrats during the entire nomination process was disgraceful.

"The way they (Democrats) behaved was absolutely atrocious...the way they conducted themselves, the way they dealt with a high-level, brilliant, going to be a great justice of the Supreme Court, the way they really tortured him and his family...it was a disgrace...it was one of the most disgraceful performances I have ever seen," the President said.

Trump also said any effort to impeach the Supreme Court judge, Kavanaugh, would be an insult to the American people.

"Now they (Democrats) are thinking about impeaching a brilliant jurist, a man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats, using the Democrats' lawyers, and now they want to impeach him...I think it is an insult to the American public," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brett Kavanaugh Donald Trump

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots