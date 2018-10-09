Home World

Donald Trump's UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to resign

President Donald Trump tweeted that he has a "big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m."

Published: 09th October 2018 08:02 PM

US envoy Nikki Haley (File | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell the AP, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election.

Congressional and Trump administration officials told the AP that Haley plans to resign. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record ahead of Trump's announcement. They did not provide a reason.

Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month coordinated Trump's second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council.

Before she was named by Trump to her U.N. post, Haley was governor of South Carolina, the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected in 2014.

Last month Haley wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post discussing her policy disagreements but also her pride in working for Trump. It came in response to an anonymous essay in The New York Times by a senior administration official that alleged there to be a secret "resistance" effort from the right in Trump's administration and that there were internal discussions of invoking the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office.

"I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country," Haley wrote. "But I don't agree with the president on everything."

As governor, she developed a national reputation as a racial conciliator who led the charge to bring down the Confederate flag at the Statehouse and guided South Carolina through one of its darkest moments, the massacre at a black church.

