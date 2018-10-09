Imran Khan's rival uses Indian 'monkey on wheel' video to mock his government

By Online Desk

When the video of a state road transport service driver in Karnataka allowing a monkey to steer the bus with him surfaced on the internet, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would have never thought that his political rivals in the opposition will use it to take a jibe at him.

Well, that is exactly what has happened as Mawlana Fazl-ur-Rehman, president of Pakistan's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) party, has used the video in public to indirectly refer to the state of affairs in Pakistan under Imran's rule.

Fazl-ur-Rehman's comments were uploaded on YouTube by one Hafiz Qasim Khan, with the video of the monkey and driver alongside, in which the leader can be heard saying - You must have seen a viral video of a monkey sitting on steering wheel. The monkey thinks he is actually driving the bus while it is the driver who is actually in control. This is a fair reflection of the state of affairs (in Pakistan).

The 36-year-old KSRTC driver M Prakash was taken off duty on Saturday after the video of him driving with a monkey on the steering wheel in Davangere district went viral.

The incident occurred on October 1 when the monkey got into the bus along with a passenger, a school teacher, who boarded at Bettur Halla village en-route and sat along with him on the left seat before jumping onto the steering wheel.

About 30 passengers were on board the bus when the incident occurred.

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F or (JUI-F) had contested against Imran Khan in the recently held polls in Pakistan as a part of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal alliance, along with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP), Islami Tehreek and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith, mainly focusing on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.