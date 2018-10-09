Home World

Limo in NY's deadly crash fails inspection: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

He also said the driver of the modified limo "did not have the appropriate driver's license to be operating that vehicle.

Published: 09th October 2018 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

People place flowers, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the scene where 20 people died as the result of a limousine crashing into a parked and unoccupied SUV at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, N.Y. (Photo | AP)

People place flowers, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, at the scene where 20 people died as the result of a limousine crashing into a parked and unoccupied SUV at an intersection a day earlier, in Schoharie, N.Y. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

NEW YORK: The limousine involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York had failed inspection and the driver lacked proper license, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The SUV car modified into a limousine "was inspected by the New York State Department of Transportation last month and failed inspection and was not supposed to be on the road," Cuomo told the press on Monday, Xinhua reported.

He also said the driver of the modified limo "did not have the appropriate driver's license to be operating that vehicle."

The stretch limo had been rebuilt in a way that violated federal law, the governor added.

ALSO READ | A teacher, a weightlifter among the 20 killed in Limo crash in New York

The crash occurred on Saturday afternoon when the limousine failed to stop at an intersection in Schoharie, about 160 miles (about 257 km) north of New York City, and struck a parked vehicle.

At a press conference on Sunday, authorities said all the 20 victims were adults, including the limo's 17 passengers, the driver and two pedestrians.

Relatives said the group in the limo was headed to a birthday party.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Cuomo said in a statement on Sunday that he had directed state agencies "to provide every resource necessary to aid in this investigation and determine what led to this tragedy."

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are assisting in the investigation.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at Sunday's press conference that the crash was "the most deadly transportation accident in this country since February 2009".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo limousine Limo accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap