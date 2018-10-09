Home World

Mexico serial murder couple admit killing 20 women

The man also admitted raping some of the women and selling some of their body parts, said the newspaper El Universal, citing a prosecution report on his interrogation.

Published: 09th October 2018 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

MEXICO: A couple detained in Mexico while transporting human body parts in a baby carriage have admitted killing 20 women, twice the number originally suspected, Mexican media reported Monday.

The man also admitted raping some of the women and selling some of their body parts, said the newspaper El Universal, citing a prosecution report on his interrogation.

The man and woman were arrested Thursday in Ecatepec, a violent suburb northeast of Mexico City, on suspicion of killing 10 women.

But the man admitted to investigators that they had killed twice that number, according to prosecution documents presented at his initial court appearance Sunday inside a local prison.

"He stated that he had sexually abused some of the women before killing them and later sold their remains, as well as their belongings," the newspaper reported.

The couple have also reportedly admitted to selling the two-month-old baby of one of their victims to another couple, who were also arrested.

The case has triggered shock in Mexico, even by the standards of a country plagued by a surge in violent crime.

Hundreds of people protested in Ecatepec on Sunday, carrying candles and white flowers to demand action by the authorities to deal with an explosion of violence against women and girls.

According to UN Women, seven women and girls are killed in Mexico every day.

Mexico State, where Ecatepec is located, led the country in "femicides" last year, with 301 women and girls murdered, according to official figures.

In accordance with Mexican law, the arrested couple is being identified only as Juan Carlos "N" and his wife, Patricia "N.

" He has "a mental disturbance consistent with psychosis and a personality disorder," while she has been "mentally disabled since birth, and also has acquired induced delirium," reported El Universal, citing a psychiatric exam presented by prosecutors.

"But both can distinguish between right and wrong," it said.

The couple were living with their three children, including a baby.

When authorities searched their two houses, they found human remains in cement-filled buckets and wrapped in plastic bags inside a refrigerator, as well as articles of clothing apparently belonging to some of their victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mexico serial murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots