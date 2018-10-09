Home World

Pakistan cleric arrested, booked under blasphemy for claiming to be '11th Imam of Islam'

Police booked Farhan Ahmed, who is in his late 40s, on the charges of blasphemy after a video in which he claimed himself to be the 11th Imam of Islam went viral on social media.

Published: 09th October 2018 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By PTI

LAHORE: Police in Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday arrested a cleric, who claimed himself to be the 11th Imam of Islam, and booked him under blasphemy laws.

Police booked Farhan Ahmed, who is in his late 40s, on the charges of blasphemy after a video in which he claimed himself to be the 11th Imam of Islam went viral on social media.

Ahmed is a resident of Sahiwal, some 200-km from Lahore, the provincial capital.

According to police, an FIR has been registered against Ahmed under section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 16 of the Maintenance of Public Order.

Police said Ahmed told his followers that Sufi saints had already foretold about his "appearance".

"The prime minister and the army chief should swear their allegiance to me," said Ahmed, who was flanked by his disciples in the video.

He also claimed that he was the guardian of the appearance of Imam Mahdi. He invited the youth of Pakistan to join him, urging them to take oath of allegiance to him.

Police are also investigating whether he made this claim because of any mental impairment. Police also recorded the statements of some of his followers.

An imam is the head or leader of an imamate. Imam Mahdi, according to the Islamic belief, will appear on Earth before the Day of Judgment.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Imam of Islam Pakistan cleric blasphemy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots