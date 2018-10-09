UN chief appreciates Haley for 'excellent cooperation, support'

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed his deep appreciation for the "excellent cooperation and support" US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has demonstrated, saying the two have had a "very productive and strong working relationship. "The UN Secretary General wishes to express his deep appreciation for the excellent cooperation and support that the Ambassador Nikki Haley has always demonstrated. They had a very productive and strong working relationship during her tenure as the US Permanent Representative, Spokesperson of the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told reporters here.

He said Haley and the Secretary-General worked hard to promote constructive ties between the US and United Nations, showing the value of the UN.

The Secretary General looks forward to continuing to work with Ambassador Haley until the end of her tenure and of course with her replacement, he said.

When asked how Haley's legacy will be viewed at the UN at a time of financial constraints at the UN, the United States' decision to provide no further funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and America's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Change Agreement and the UN Human Rights Council.

Dujarric said that he will not comment on the deep analysis but added that neither the Secretary General nor anyone at the UN Secretariat was forewarned about the announcement of Haley's resignation. Most of us here learnt it like you in the press. He reiterated that the Secretary General had a truly very good working relationship with Haley. They worked to get through some of the toughest moments between the US and the UN, Dujarric said.

The Secretary General has his positions on climate change, on the need to support UNRWA, on the issue of refugees. Those positions are unchanged. Ambassador Haley represented her country's position but they had a good working relationship. He said the Secretary General has to have a very good relationship with 193 member states but obviously the one, being in New York, and the one that everybody seems to focus on is on that one, referring to the US.

Dujarric added that policy differences are open and for all to see but that doesn't mean there isn't a need for strong and engaged dialogue. And there was one.

Responding to the resignation, First Daughter Ivanka Trump tweeted that Haley has served America with dignity and distinction.

"She is a bold reformer and has been an unwavering champion of truth, principled realism and integrity within the United Nations," Ivanka said in the tweet adding that her husband Jared and she are grateful for her friendship a true blessing in our lives. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would like to thank Haley who led the uncompromising struggle against hypocrisy at the UN, and on behalf of the truth and justice of our country. Best of luck!"

Eminent Indian-American lawyer Ravi Batra said in a statement that he and his wife Ranju Batra, chair of the Diwali Foundation USA, celebrate Haley for her tireless efforts to enhance America's standing in the world, a classy team player who effectuated the policies and priorities of the US President.

Ranju Batra added that Haley has become a role model for women across the world who wish to work to make a better world. She expressed gratitude to Haley for having the US as a co-sponsor, in addition to 25 other nations, to the 2017 inaugural Diwali Power of One awards'.

Several other prominent leaders took to Twitter to congratulate Haley and express their appreciation for her work.

Secretary of US Department of the Interior Ryan Zinke said Haley is a great advocate of the US and the President's foreign policy. I enjoyed getting to know her over the past two years as colleagues in the @Cabinet. She has done an incredible job and I wish her all the best, he said.

US Ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson tweeted that he is saddened to hear of Haley's resignation. A terrific Ambassador, Haley has stood up for American interests and championed democratic values around the world. I wish her well in whatever success comes next!, he said.

Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster said Haley is a tremendous leader who has done great things for South Carolina as governor and for the US as ambassador to the UN. I wish her the best in whatever she decides to do next. I'm sure we haven't seen the last of her, and that is GREAT news for our state and country, he said.