US special envoy holds talks on Afghanistan with Pakistan officials

ISLAMABAD: Senior US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday held talks with Pakistani officials here to help bring the Taliban into negotiations in order to end the over 17-year war in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad, who is the US Special Representative for Afghan reconciliation, arrived from Afghanistan where he had discussions with the top leadership over the issue of peace in the war-torn country.

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Muhammad Faisal said in a series of tweets that Khalilzad held delegation-level talks with senior officials led by Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

Khalilzad also met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed various bilateral and regional issues with the focus on the Afghanistan unrest.

Faisal said that Qureshi "reiterated Pakistan's efforts for achieving peace in Afghanistan." The foreign minister said Pakistan will continue to play its role for a political solution to the Afghan conflict.

He said Pakistan welcomes US efforts for peace in Afghanistan. Afghan-origin Khalilzad served as a special envoy of President George W Bush following the fall of the Taliban government in 2001.

He also served as US ambassador to Afghanistan. He is seen in Pakistan as a hawk who has often accused Islamabad of supporting Taliban militants.