Home World

60-year-old disabled man gets jail for sexually abusing eight-year-old girl in Pakistan

Lahore's Additional District and Sessions Judge Rahmat Ali announced the verdict as prosecution established the case that suspect, Muzaffar Hussain, sexually abused the girl at his house.

Published: 10th October 2018 12:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced a 60-year-old disabled man to six-year imprisonment for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl.

Lahore's Additional District and Sessions Judge Rahmat Ali announced the verdict as prosecution established the case that suspect, Muzaffar Hussain, sexually abused the girl at his house.

However, the prosecution failed to establish that the suspect committed rape.

The convict was present in the court on a wheelchair when the judge announced the verdict.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on him.

In case of his failure to pay the fine, he will have to serve five more years in jail.

Lahore police had lodged a case in 2017 against the convict under sections 376, 364, and 377-A & B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The sections deal with offence of rape, kidnapping and sexual abuse.

The incident took place at Batapur area close to Wagah border.

Police arrested the suspect later last year.

Advocate Hashim Niazi, the convict's counsel, argued in the court that police medical report had clearly established that Hussain was unable to perform the alleged act of rape, therefore, police at a later stage on investigation included offences of sexual abuse and kidnapping in the FIR.

He claimed that the girl's father implicated Hussain in a false case only to settle a property dispute with him.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexually abusing Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
Elephant Ranga, who was being trained to be a Howdah elephant during Mysuru Dasara celebrations, died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding bus near Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Thithimathi during the wee hours of Monday. The pachyderm suffered a spinal injury and breathed its last after struggling for about four hours, leaving people in tears. (Photo | EPS)
'Rowdy' Ranga: Elephant who roamed Karnataka forests dies in tragic mishap