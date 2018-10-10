Home World

Man detained in Germany over Bulgarian journalist's murder

Published: 10th October 2018

A portrait of slain television reporter Viktoria Marinova is placed on the Liberty Monument next to flowers and candles during a vigil in Ruse, Bulgaria, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SOFIA: The police in Germany have detained a man as a part of the inquiry into the murder of a Bulgarian journalist who was investigating alleged corruption related to European Union funds, the Bulgarian government said on Wednesday.

Viktoria Marinova's beaten corpse, which showed signs of rape and brutal violence, was found on Saturday in the northern Bulgarian city of Ruse.

Bulgarian Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told the media in Sofia that the detained man was identified as a resident of Ruse, Efe news reported.

Bulgarian officers found several objects related to the victim in the man's house in Ruse. His DNA samples also matched those found on the woman's body, the minister said.

Public prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov said that at the moment it was not possible to say whether the journalist's murder was in linked to her work.

He added that they were filing charges of rape and murder, which could lead to life imprisonment.

Tsatsarov said the suspect had drunk heavily and it appeared to be a case of spontaneous assault with sexual intent.

