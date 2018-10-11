Home World

US to evaluate Pakistan's bailout request on merit

The US will evaluate on merit a bailout package sought by Pakistan from the International Monetary Fund, the State Department said Thursday.

Published: 11th October 2018 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington D.C (Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US will evaluate on merit a bailout package sought by Pakistan from the International Monetary Fund, the State Department said Thursday.

"We understand that Pakistan has formally requested assistance from the IMF. As we do in all cases, we will examine closely all aspects, including Pakistan's debt position, in evaluating any loan program," a State Department Spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson was responding to a question on the request made by Pakistan for a USD 8 bailout package. The spokesperson's comments came on a day when Pakistan's Finance Minister Asad Umar met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde in Nusa Dua, Indonesia and formally sought a bailout from the global lender.

The US has the greatest influence in the IMF's decision-making process.

In July, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had indicated that the US will review the bailout package in view of the massive Chinese debt on Pakistan.

"Make no mistake. We will be watching what the IMF does," Pompeo said. "There's no rationale for IMF tax dollars, and associated with that American dollars that are part of the IMF funding, for those to go to bail out Chinese bondholders or China itself," Pompeo had told CNBC.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
International Monetary Fund Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
As cyclone Titli lands south of Gopalpur about an hour back, the region is lashed by heavy rains and strong wind. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Titli hits Odisha coast
facebook twitter whatsapp