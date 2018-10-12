India wins election to UN Human Rights Council

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body on Friday for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category.

The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections here for new members to the UN Human Rights Council.

The 18 new members were elected by the absolute majority through a secret ballot.

Countries needed a minimum of 97 votes to get elected to the Council.

India was vying for a seat in the Asia Pacific category.

Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group.

Given that there were five nations vying for five seats in the Asia Pacific category, India's election to the Council was all but certain.