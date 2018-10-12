Home World

Pakistani judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui criticises ISI, removed from post

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said the country's president had removed Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui from his office with immediate effect. 

Published: 12th October 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. (Photo | Twitter)

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani high court judge who publicly accused the country's powerful intelligence service of manipulating judicial decisions to influence the last general election was removed from his post Thursday.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said the country's president had removed Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui from his office with immediate effect. 

The role of the military and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in politics is rarely discussed openly in Pakistan due to fear of repercussions. 

But in a public speech delivered days before the July elections, Siddiqui had accused the ISI of being "fully involved in manipulating judicial process", including the selection of judges, and conspiring to keep ousted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif behind bars during the polls.

In his speech to lawyers in Rawalpindi, Siddiqui said the spy agency was "involved in corrupt practices including providing aid in the commission of offences and receiving their share from crime money".

(Photo | Twitter@Roohan2Ahmed)

He added: "People from ISI approached my boss and said 'We do not want to let Nawaz Sharif and his daughter come out [of the prison] until elections'".

Siddiqui had urged the military's top brass to rein in the intelligences service to protect both its reputation and that of the country at large.

The military asked the supreme court to probe Siddiqui's allegations.

On Thursday, the Supreme Judicial Council -- the country's top body of judges -- said Siddiqui had "displayed conduct unbecoming of a judge of a High Court and was thus guilty of misconduct".  

Also in July, Siddiqui had chided ISI and the police over alleged abductions. 

Rights defenders have long accused the ISI of kidnapping and torturing rights activists, journalists and dissenting voices.

In recent years, a growing number of abductions have taken place brazenly in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore and even the capital Islamabad.

"I am constrained to observe that local police is in league with the mighty agencies who have disrupted the civic fibre of the country," Siddiqui said in a written order concerning a petition about enforced disappearances.

The military routinely denies being involved.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Inter-Services Intelligence Pakistani high court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp