Israeli fire kills six Palestinians at Gaza protest

Two other Palestinians were killed in other protest locations, the ministry said, adding that at least 140 Palestinians were wounded by live bullets.

Published: 13th October 2018 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Black smoke from burning tires covers the sky over Palestinian protesters hurl stones toward Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GAZA CITY: Palestinian health officials say Israeli forces have shot dead six Palestinians, four of them in a single incident, in one of the deadliest days in months of mass protests along the security fence separating Gaza and Israel.

Gaza's Health Ministry said Friday that four were killed in one location, where the Israeli military said it opened fire on a crowed of Palestinians who breached the fence and approached an army post. No Israeli troops were harmed, the army added.

Palestinian protesters evacuate a wounded youth was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (Photo | AP)

Since March, Hamas has orchestrated near-weekly protests along the fence.

The Israeli military said 14,000 Palestinians thronged the border fence areas Friday.

