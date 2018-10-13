Home World

Overseas Pakistan nationals to cast vote for first time in By-polls on October 14

370 candidates from various constituencies are in the run for elections to be held on 11 national assembly and 24 provincial assembly seats.

Published: 13th October 2018 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag used for representation.

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: By-elections on 35 constituencies of National and provincial assemblies which are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct 14 would first-time witness casting of vote by overseas Pakistan nationals.

370 candidates from various constituencies are in the run for elections to be held on 11 national assemblies and 24 provincial assembly seats.

The polling is scheduled to begin at eight in the morning and continue till five in the evening without any break, Radio Pakistan reported.

The election commission of Pakistan has completed all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the by-polls.

Ballot papers have been handed over to the presiding officers, which will be distributed under the supervision of the Pakistan Army.

Out of 7400 polling stations which have been set up for tomorrow's polls, 1727 have been already categorized under highly sensitive area.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
By-elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp