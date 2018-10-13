Home World

Pakistan minor girl's murder: Father petitions court for public hanging of killer

The rape and murder of the seven-year-old girl drew nationwide outrage and condemnation, and triggered violent protests that claimed two lives.

Published: 13th October 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani students protest during a rally condemning the rape and killing of a 7-year-old girl in Kasur. (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Saturday seeking the death penalty for a killer of a minor girl in Punjab province of Pakistan.

The anti-terrorism court here on Friday issued death warrants for Imran Ali, 23, to be hanged on October 17 in central jail in Lahore.

In January, police arrested Ali two weeks after he allegedly raped and killed a seven-year-old girl and threw her body into a garbage dump in the city of Kasur, some 50 kms from Lahore.

The murder drew nationwide outrage and condemnation, and triggered violent protests that claimed two lives.

On Saturday, Amin Ansari, the father of the girl, filed another petition in the high court seeking "public hanging" of Ali.

The petitioner said, "The murderer of my daughter should be given exemplary punishment so as to avoid any such tragedy in future".

In his previous petition, Ansari had demanded that the murderer of his daughter should be hanged on the spot where he had killed her.

The girl's mother had said that the suspect should be stoned to death.

A two-member LHC bench comprising Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmed and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi will hear the appeal on October 15.

The Lahore High Court, the Supreme Court and the president had rejected Ali's mercy plea.

Ali reportedly confessed to his crime, saying he became a "pervert" due to an addiction of watching child pornography on the Internet, a law officer informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan minor girl's killing Imran Ali Amin Ansari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp