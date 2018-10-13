Home World

Tens of thousands in Berlin protest racism, discrimination

Organizers said more than 240,000 people turned out Saturday, while police on Twitter cited a turnout figure in "the low six-digit region."

Published: 13th October 2018 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Thousands of people attend a demonstration with the slogan 'indivisible' against hate and four solidarity instead of exclusion in Berlin, Germany. (Photo | AP)

Thousands of people attend a demonstration with the slogan 'indivisible' against hate and four solidarity instead of exclusion in Berlin, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: Tens of thousands of people protested racism and discrimination Saturday in Berlin, a demonstration that came amid rising concerns about Germany's increasingly confident far right.

A wide range of groups, including pro-refugee, gay rights and Muslim organizations, backed the "Indivisible" protest in the heart of the German capital under the slogan "solidarity instead of exclusion — for an open and free society."

Last year's German election saw the far-right Alternative for Germany party enter the national parliament. Anti-migrant violence a few weeks ago in the eastern city of Chemnitz has added to concerns.

Organizers said more than 240,000 people turned out Saturday, while police on Twitter cited a turnout figure in "the low six-digit region."

Among backers was Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who told the Funke newspaper group that he welcomed "a great signal" that "the majority in our country stands for tolerance and openness."

The local branch of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party didn't back the protest, with senior official Stefan Evers arguing that its supporters included various "dubious organizations."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Berlin protest racism discrimination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp