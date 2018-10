By UNI

ANKARA: As many as 22 migrants died, including women and children, while 13 were injured, when their truck overturned in Turkey's western province of Izmir, on Sunday.

The nationality of the victims was not identified, reported Anadolu.

The truck was en-route to Izmir from Aydin, it further reported.

The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Two children and as many babies were killed, along with a pregnant woman.

A case against the driver was filed and further investigations were on.