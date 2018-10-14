At least fifteen civilians dead in airstike on Yemeni province of Al Hudayah, says UN

By UNI

SANAA: At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 others injured in an airstrike on minibuses in Yemen's Hudaydah province.

"At least 15 civilians have been reported killed and 20 others injured when the minibusses they were traveling in yesterday were struck in Jabal Ras District in Hodeidah Governorate," reports Anadolu Agency.

"The United Nations agencies working in Yemen unequivocally condemn the attack on civilians and extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims," she said.

"Under international humanitarian law, parties to the conflict are obliged to respect the principles of precaution, proportionality and distinction," Grande added.

The office estimates that over 170 people have been killed and at least 1,700 have been injured in the Al Hudaydah region, while more than 425,000 have fled their homes since the start of the Saudi offensive in the area in June 2018.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains, prompting the UN to describe the situation as "one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times".