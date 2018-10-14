Home World

Australia kangaroo attack leaves three hurt

The wildlife carer and her husband Jim had been feeding 30 kangaroos and wallabies at their property every night amid a severe drought that has depleted their food sources.

Published: 14th October 2018 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

SYDNEY: Three members of an Australian family used a broom and a shovel to fight off a rare attack by a large kangaroo that left all of them injured, one seriously. 

Linda Smith, 64, suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs, cuts and other internal injuries, and underwent surgery in a hospital on Sunday after the Saturday evening attack at her property in the Darling Downs region of Queensland state.

The wildlife carer and her husband Jim had been feeding 30 kangaroos and wallabies at their property every night amid a severe drought that has depleted their food sources.

One of the large males -- at least six-foot (1.8 metres) tall -- turned on her husband as he fed it, she told Queensland Ambulance Service.

"Jim was on the ground and the kangaroo just kept at him. I went outside to try and help him and took a broom and a piece of bread but he knocked the broom out of my hand then attacked me," Smith said.

The 64-year-old managed to get the roo off her husband and grabbed a piece of wood to defend herself, while her 40-year-old son "came out to try and help me and hit him over the head with a shovel".

The kangaroo then hopped off back into the bush, Queensland Ambulance Service's senior operations supervisor Stephen Jones said, adding that the attack was "rare".

"They are known to attack and can be quite vicious, particularly the large males. But it is something that is uncommon, something that I haven't come across in my 30-odd years in the service," Jones told AFP.

He added that if Smith had not intervened to help her husband, who suffered multiple cuts and abrasions to his arms, chest and legs, he could have suffered more serious injuries and "the outcome may have even been death".

Smith, who said she has been a wildlife carer for 15 years, added that she did not want the marsupial to be hunted down and killed.

Calling what happened "an act of nature", Smith said she was always aware she was dealing with wildlife.

"I am always careful, especially of the males. It's breeding time so they can be more aggressive. I don't want this kangaroo to be hunted down and killed, I love animals," she added.

"I do understand what happened but I have never seen one that aggressive -- it was in there for a fight and it wouldn't back off."

There are more than 46 million kangaroos across Australia according to a government count last year, but conservationists warn that population numbers are falling amid a long drought in the vast continent's east.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangaroo attack Australia kangaroo attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp