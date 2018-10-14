Home World

#MeToo: I stand by Luv Sir says Nusrat Bharucha writes open letter in support of Luv Ranjan

In an open letter in support of the filmmaker, Bharucha, while expressing support of the 'MeToo' movement, said she can vouch for Ranjan's decent behaviour.

Published: 14th October 2018 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Nusrat Bharucha (Twitter Image @NushratBharucha)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Amid allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by an ' anonymous' woman, filmmaker Luv Ranjan, the director of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety', has received support from actress Nusrat Bharucha, who worked with him in the two films.

In an open letter in support of the filmmaker, Bharucha, while expressing support of the 'MeToo' movement, said she can vouch for Ranjan's decent behaviour.

Asserting that the filmmaker never made her feel uncomfortable, she said he is "an opposite to the personality that is being painted recently".

Talking about her experience of meeting Ranjan for a look test for which there was to be a photo shoot of different looks they wanted to try - from simple Indian girl to the girl next door to glamorous to sexy for the three female characters in the film, Nusrat said, ''they also said the film will have a bikini shot and an intimate kissing scene, so only if I was ok with that should I come back for the look test. If I wasn't, then that was ok too, but maybe we could work together on something else in the future," she added.

"I told them I had done a kissing scene in my first film, 'LSD', and it was not uncomfortable, so I was fine doing that. But I was not ok wearing a bikini, so, if they could let me wear a stole or something over it, that would work, if not, I would like to let this project go. Finally, in the film, I wore a bikini top with a skirt, that is a fact. It's right there for everyone to see,'' the actress said.

Luv Ranjan was accused of sexual harassment on social media on Friday. The woman anonymously alleged that he had harassed her on the sets. Nusrat said that after 'Pyaar ka Panchnaama', she continued to work with the filmmaker as she felt "safe, protected, respected and cared for." 

"They have, in fact, always given me the courage to take action against any such wrongdoings," she said.

In this regard, she cited instances where the filmmaker had been a shield for all women on the sets.

She cited in this regard instances like dropping a photo shoot where she and other two actors were supposed to be dressed in bikinis as they felt uncomfortable with the idea and firing a crew member for misbehaving with a woman on the film sets.

"Ayesha Raza Mishraji talked about an incident on the set of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', where a female crew member had been a victim of inappropriate behavior by a male actor.

Luv Sir took a stand and fired the actor from the film, recast and reshot those scenes," she said.

''I stand by Luv Sir,'' said Bharucha, who has worked with Ranjan in the "Pyaar Ka Punchnama" series, "Akaash Vani" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
#MeToo MeToo Luv Ranjan Nusrat Bharucha Pyaar Ka Punchnama Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp