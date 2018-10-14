Home World

Nawaz Sharif family meets Shehbaz in NAB office 

Sharif has alleged that Shehbaz was arrested at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said NAB's action against the Sharif family members is a political victimisation.

Published: 14th October 2018 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (File | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif at the National Accountability Bureau Office here for the second time since his arrest.

Shehbaz is in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau Lahore till October 16 in a physical remand in the Rs 1,400 crore Ashiyana housing scam case.

ALSO READ | Shehbaz Sharif sent to 10-day NAB remand

Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz and other family members met Shehbaz on Saturday for more than an hour, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

This was their second meeting with Shehbaz since his arrest on October 5. The first meeting took place on October 7. The meeting on Saturday was said to be more about Shehbaz's health.

The by-election situation was also discussed during the meeting, the paper reported, citing its sources.

ALSO READ | Former Pakistan premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi appear before Lahore Court in treason case linked to Mumbai attack

Sharif has alleged that Shehbaz was arrested at the behest of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said NAB's action against the Sharif family members is a political victimisation.

The PML-N has said it will launch a protest movement against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led coalition government for targeting its political opponents.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Accountability Bureau Nawaz Sharif Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi has surely stolen many hearts from his first film 'Thenmerku Paruvakaatru' in 2011, till his latest film with Trisha - '96'. The actor has been dubbed as a 'indie film star' and known for his films such as Pizza, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vikram Vedha, and the recent Mani Ratnam film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Here are five upcoming films with the actor to look forward to.
Vijay Sethupathi's five upcoming films
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
facebook twitter whatsapp