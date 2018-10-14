Home World

Taliban attack Afghan army base, killing 17 soldiers 

The Taliban claimed the attack. The insurgents attack security forces on a near-daily basis and have seized several districts across the country.

Published: 14th October 2018 07:24 PM

Taliban fighters ( File photo | AP)

By PTI

KABUL: Afghan officials say the Taliban have attacked an army base, killing 17 Afghan soldiers and abducting 11 others.

Ghausuddin Noorzai, the district chief in Pusht Rod, in the western Farah province, says another four soldiers were wounded in the attack, which began late Saturday and continued into Sunday morning.

He says the Taliban also overran two checkpoints near the base, seizing weapons and ammunition.

Abdul Samad Salehi, a member of the provincial council in Farah, confirmed the death toll and said the troops defending the base received no air support or reinforcements.

The Taliban claimed the attack. The insurgents attack security forces on a near-daily basis and have seized several districts across the country.

