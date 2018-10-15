Barcelona's Vermaelen out for six weeks with hamstring injury 

Home World

The injury leaves Barcelona short of options in defence as the team is already without French centre-back Samuel Umtiti.

Thomas Vermaelen

Thomas Vermaelen ( Photo| AP)

By PTI

BARCELONA: Barcelona's Belgian defender Thomas Vermaelen will be sidelined for around six weeks after picking up a right hamstring injury while on international duty, the Spanish giants said Monday.

The 32-year-old, who has been hit by a string of injuries since signing for the Catalan club in 2014, limped off the field in the second half of Belgium's 2-1 win over Switzerland in the Nations League on Friday.

"Tests carried out this morning confirm that first team player Thomas Vermaelen has a right hamstring injury.

He will be sidelined for approximately six weeks," the club said in a statement.

The injury leaves Barcelona short of options in defence as the team is already without French centre-back Samuel Umtiti who has a knee injury, with only Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet at their disposal.

