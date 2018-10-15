Home World

Earthquake jolts Russia's far-eastern Kamchatka Peninsula

According to the regional central board of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, residents of the cities of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Elizovo felt an earthquake of up to three points on Sunday.

Published: 15th October 2018 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

Image used for representational purpose only

By UNI

MOSCOW: An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter Scale, hit the Kuril Islands in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula at around 1616 hrs local time, causing major tremors across the region.

The tremor struck 177 km south of Severo-Kuril'sk at a depth of 33 km, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Kronotsky Bay off the eastern coast of Kamchatka at a depth of about 120-130 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, according to the Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Qatar News Agency reported.

According to the regional central board of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, residents of the cities of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Elizovo felt an earthquake of up to three points on Sunday.

The ministry added that there were no victims or casualties.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
earthquake Russia earthquake Kamchatka Peninsula Kamchatka earthquake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp