PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet on G20 sidelines in Argentina

Modi and Xi have met twice after their informal summit in Wuhan this year -- at the SCO summit in June in Qingdao, China and at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in July.

Published: 15th October 2018 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Argentina next month, China's Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said Monday.

Luo was speaking at the inauguration of the first Joint India-China Training Programme for Afghan diplomats here.

He said the event was just the first step in Sino-India cooperation on Afghanistan and collaboration will deepen in future.

Prime Minister Modi and President Xi will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in November, the Chinese envoy said.

Modi and Xi have met twice after their informal summit in Wuhan this year -- at the Shanaghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in June in Qingdao, China, and at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in July.

Luo also said China's state counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India in December to launch the first India-China high level people to people exchanges mechanism.

The first India-China Joint Training Programme for Afghan diplomats began Monday and will continue till October 26, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The joint training programme is being held after an understanding for such a cooperation was reached during the informal summit between Modi and Xi in Wuhan city.

PM Modi Xi Jinping G20 Summit

