Home World

At least six dead in Morocco train crash: Railway official

Mohamed Rabie Khlie, head of the kingdom's national railway company ONCF, he told reporters at the scene.​

Published: 16th October 2018 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

RABAT: A train derailed near the Moroccan capital killing at least six people and injuring dozens of others on Tuesday, a railway official said.

"The derailment has killed six people according to the latest count and left 86 injured in serious condition," Mohamed Rabie Khlie, head of the kingdom's national railway company ONCF, he told reporters at the scene.

"An investigation has been opened to determine the causes of the accident," said Khlie. An AFP photographer said rescue teams were working to retrieve bodies from the overturned train whose carriages had toppled across the tracks.

The crash occurred some 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Rabat between the towns of Kenitra and Sale, with local media saying the train driver was among the dead. 

King Mohammed VI said he would pay the burial costs of the victims and for the treatment of the injured, who were taken to Rabat's military hospital, according to a royal cabinet statement. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Morocco train crash Morocco Train accident Train accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp