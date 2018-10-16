Home World

NSUI chief Fairoz Khan quits after sexual harassment charges, Rahul Gandhi accepts resignation

Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday.

Published: 16th October 2018 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former NSUI national president Fairoz Khan. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NSUI national president Fairoz Khan has stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment, sources in the Congress said Tuesday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has accepted his resignation, the sources told PTI. Khan, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, submitted his resignation on Monday.

The party had set up a three-member committee to look into the issue after a woman levelled charges of sexual harassment against the chief of its youth wing.

The Congress worker from Chhattisgarh also lodged a complaint against him in the Parliament Street police station, saying that she feared for her life.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fairoz Khan Rahul Gandhi NSUI Delhi University #MeToo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aamir Khan to brew 'Koffee' with Karan
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here are the news that made headlines on 16th October 1947
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
facebook twitter whatsapp