America's most famous pimp Dennis Hof, poised for elected office, dies

His body was found Tuesday morning. State elections officials say Hof's name will remain on the November ballot, but signs will be posted at polling places notifying voters of his death.

Published: 17th October 2018 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

An election sign for Nevada brothel owner Dennis Hof is on display near the Love Ranch brothel, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PAHRUMP: America's most famous pimp partied for days with porn stars, political pals and others to celebrate his 72nd birthday, but the revelry ended when Dennis Hof was found dead in one of his Nevada brothels.

Hof, a Donald Trump-style Republican who won a GOP primary for a seat in the state Legislature this year, spent his last nights at celebrations that drew notables from politics and the sex industry two worlds he managed to bridge.

If Hof wins, Republican officials will nominate another to fill the vacancy. A Nevada sheriff says there's no sign of foul play.

US Pimp Dennis Hof Brothel owner Republican

