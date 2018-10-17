Home World

Doctors, mullahs, feminists, prison inmate to contest Afghanistan elections

Campaigning for public office is challenging in a country where daily life is stalked by the threat of suicide attacks and fierce fighting between militants and government security forces.

Published: 17th October 2018 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting

Image used for representational purpose only.

By AFP

KABUL: Doctors, mullahs, sons of warlords, feminists and even a prison inmate are among a motley crew of candidates contesting war-torn Afghanistan's October 20 legislative election.

The more than 2,500 candidates campaigning for the third parliamentary ballot since the fall of the Taliban in 2001 have turned the political scene into a game of Where's Wally.

ALSO READ | Afghan election candidate killed in bomb blast, seven injured

Digitally-enhanced photos of political hopefuls, many of them running for the first time, have been plastered on blast walls, lamp posts and restaurant facades next to their symbol -- such as a palm tree or a cricket bat -- to help the largely illiterate population identify them.

Improving security and stamping out corruption are among the lofty promises made by candidates as they compete for the 249-seat lower house, which is widely derided as a lazy, ineffective body full of gangsters.

"I am a medical doctor so I know the pathology of society, where the problems lie and how to solve them," said Ahmad Tamim Rahman, who is among more than 800 candidates contesting the 33 seats allocated to Kabul.

"I am frustrated with the situation, with the never-ending poverty, war and misery."

But campaigning for public office is challenging in a country where daily life is stalked by the threat of suicide attacks and fierce fighting between militants and government security forces.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan: At least 12 killed in bomb attack on election rally

Hundreds of people have been killed or wounded in the months leading up to the long-delayed ballot. At least nine candidates have died so far, most of them murdered in targeted killings.

The Taliban has warned candidates to withdraw from the ballot, which it has vowed to attack.

Kabul women's rights activist turned candidate Wida Saghary said she was not intimidated.

"I have always risked my life to fight for the rights of people, in particular women," Saghary told AFP. "I am not afraid now that I am running for a seat in parliament."

There are lucrative incentives for taking the risk to contest Afghanistan's lower house, which is tasked with making laws and overseeing the government.

An MP receives a monthly salary package of at least 200,000 afghanis (more than $2,600), including an allowance for bodyguards and other expenses -- a fortune in a country where more than half of the population lives in poverty.

Immunity from prosecution also keeps them out of jail if MPs fall foul of the law and there are plenty of opportunities to exploit their powerful positions in business deals.

And many MPs have a record of sparse attendance in the chamber and often stay in Kabul rather than travel back to their home provinces.

At least one candidate hopes he can represent his constituents from a prison cell.

Convicted fraudster Abdul Karim Shafaq is still in the race for the western province of Farah even though he is serving a two-year jail sentence, a spokesman for the attorney general's office confirmed.

Sitting MP Kobra Mustafawi, who represented Kabul in the previous parliament and is seeking another term, said she was different.

Mustafawi said she had always defended the underprivileged and would "continue to fight for their rights", she told AFP.

Rahman, who has pledged to make "streets from gold, schools from diamonds and universities from emeralds" if elected, said he was not after power or privilege either.

Afghanistan was lagging behind its neighbours and "I am trying to find a way to change that", he said. Rahman might struggle to convince voters.

An Asia Foundation survey published in August shows only 10 per cent of Afghan respondents believed lawmakers "cared about national issues".

In contrast, 37 per cent thought they were more concerned with their "personal interests".

Money, not altruism, was the key to getting elected in Afghanistan, said Thomas Ruttig, co-director of Afghanistan Analysts Network.

Deep pockets were needed to buy votes and stuff ballots -- common practices in previous polls.

But women's rights activist Saghary hopes to change the negative perception of MPs, starting with a promise to be "a representative, not a kidnapper" and revoke her immunity from prosecution. "We should be held accountable for our deeds like the rest of the country," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Afghan elections candidates Taliban Afghanistan elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp