Home World

Pakistan serial killer executed for raping, murdering 7-year-old girl

The incident triggered nation-wide street protests in Pakistan with people demanding a harsh punishment for the 23-year-old accused.

Published: 17th October 2018 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani serial killer was executed at a prison here on Wednesday after a court dismissed a petition for his public hanging filed by the father of a seven-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered by the convict.

Imran Ali, who was convicted for the rape and murder of the minor girl in the city of Kasur, some 50-km from Lahore earlier this year, was hanged to death this morning in Kot Lakhpat Central Jail.

Ali was executed in the presence of both Magistrate Adil Sarwar and the deceased's father. The girl's uncle was also present at the jail, the Dawn reported.

ALSO READ: Pakistan minor girl's murder: Father petitions court for public hanging of killer

An ambulance had also arrived at the scene, accompanied by a brother of the convict as well as two of his friends.

A two-member Lahore High Court bench comprising Justice Sardar Shamim Ahmed and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi on Tuesday dismissed the plea of Amin Ansari, father of the minor girl, seeking public hanging of the convict.

In January last, police arrested Imran two weeks after he raped and killed the minor girl and threw her body into a garbage dump in Kasur.

The incident triggered nation-wide street protests in Pakistan with people demanding a harsh punishment for the 23-year-old accused.

Violent protests in Kasur city following her murder claimed two lives.

An anti-terrorism court here last week ruled that Imran's death sentence will be carried out on October 17 at Lahore's Central Jail.

Imran, a resident of Kasur, was accused of being involved in at least nine incidents of rape-cum-murder of minors.

The court has given its verdict in five cases. Ansari's counsel had also requested the court to allow a live telecast of the hanging inside the jail.

The court did not agree and dismissed the plea. Contingents of police and anti-riot forces surrounded Kot Lakhpat jail at the time of Ali's hanging.

Talking to the media after the execution, Ansari regretted that the authorities did not allow the live telecast of the hanging.

"Zainab would have been seven years, two months old today," he said.

"Her mother is devastated from grief."  

Ansari also thanked the chief justice of Pakistan and said that the "murderer had met his fate today".

After the execution, Ali's family - accompanied by police contingents - took his body to Kasur.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani serial killer Pakistan Execution Kot Lakhpat Central Jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp