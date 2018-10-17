Pakistan's Anti-terror unit foils attempt to target CPEC project

Home World

CPEC is a collection of infrastructure projects that are currently under construction throughout Pakistan. (Photo | File)

By UNI

NAWABSHAH: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan has foiled an attempt to target the CPEC project during a raid in Nawabshah here on Wednesday.

CTD, Hyderabad conducted a raid in Nawabshah of Shaheed Benazir Abad District of Sindh province on Wednesday.

As reported by Daily Pakistan, the huge number of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

According to SSP CTD Hyderabad, "the raid was conducted on the tip-off an arrested Arif Panhwar who was arrested a few days ago in a blast case in Nawabshah.

He said that the suspects, who belong to a banned organization, were planning to hit the CPEC project.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a $ 62 billion project that will connect Gwadar port in Pakistan to Kashgar city in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

