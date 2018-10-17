Home World

RAW plotting Srisena assassination? Lankan President's advisor rubbishes media reports

The denial comes after some media reports carried a story saying President Sirisena had allegedly shocked his cabinet by accusing India of plotting to assassinate him during a weekly meeting.

Published: 17th October 2018 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2018 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena speaks at the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on September 25, 2018 in New York. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena's Advisor and Coordinating Secretary, Shiral Lakthilaka, on Wednesday rubbished media reports that claimed President had named Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for hatching an assassination plot against him.

"The President had spoken in general terms about secret services of countries attempting to assassinate leaders. This happens even in America, the President said, and added that the Prime Minister of India might not be aware of it. There was no mention of RAW at all," Lakthilaka was quoted as saying in Lankan newspaper Sunday Times Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The denial comes after some media reports carried a story saying President Sirisena had allegedly shocked his cabinet by accusing India of plotting to assassinate him during a weekly meeting. The media reports had surfaced days before the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to visit New Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena RAW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO: Unboxing the Google Pixel 3 and First Look
World Food Day 2018: Visiting Chennai's oldest eateries
Gallery
This Day That Year: Here is what made news on 17th October, 1947
Indian spin legend Anil Kumble turns 48 today. Kumble was an indispensible part of the Indian cricket team and his records speak volumes about the talent of this leg spinner. On his birthday, we take a nostalgic trip through our archives to relive some of the rare and best moments of Anil Kumble. [Pic: (From left to right) Venkatapathy Raju, Rajesh Chowhan, Manoj Prabhakar and Anil Kumble| Express Photo]
Anil Kumble turns 48: Here are some rare photos of the spin legend that will kindle nostalgia
facebook twitter whatsapp