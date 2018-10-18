Home World

China 'regrets' US leaving postal union amid trade dispute

President Donald Trump says the 144-year-old Universal Post Union puts US businesses at a disadvantage and is used by shippers of the narcotic fentanyl to the US from China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang (File | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China says it regrets Washington's decision to leave the United Nations treaty that regulates international postage amid a worsening trade dispute between the world's top two economies.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Thursday the move should not be linked to China, despite arguments that the arrangement especially benefits Chinese manufacturers by making it cheaper to ship packages from Beijing to New York than from San Francisco to the US East coast.

The move comes as the US has imposed tariffs on USD 250 billion in Chinese goods and Beijing has retaliated by targeting USD 110 billion in US products.

