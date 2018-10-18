Marilyn Monroe's favourite 'Moon of Baroda' diamond on sale

Home World

Published: 18th October 2018

The 24.05 carat 'Moon of Baroda' rock which Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe wore for 'Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend' will go under the hammer next month in Hong Kong. The yellow diamond belonged to Baroda's Gaekwad family for almost 500 years till it was sold in the 1920s, according to 'Hollywood Reporter'.

The diamond will be auctioned by Christie's on November 27 and is likely to range between 500,000 to 750,000 USD. The pear-shape rock dates back to 16th century, adding to its value and emphasizing the unusual yellow colour caused by an elevated level of nitrogen.

“Given the size and colour of the stone I feel that everyone will find it very gorgeous. I think Marilyn Monroe is down to earth. She doesn’t have an amazing collection of jewelry. Even a down-to-earth girl will appreciate the stone. It’s quite something," the Hollywood reporter quoted Christie’s Asia’s Connie Luk.

Alongside the 'Moon of Baroda', Christie’s will also auction a photo of Monroe wearing the stone. The photograph of Monroe is also expected to sell at around 15,000 US dollars.

