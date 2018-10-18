Home World

Pakistan's SC dismisses PML-N leader's petition seeking Imran Khan's disqualification

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar dismissed the review petition filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, saying that "no lawful point has been raised in the petition", Geo TV reported

Published: 18th October 2018 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Lahore High Court. (Photo courtesy the LHC website)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a review petition filed by a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan over non-disclosure of his assets and ownership of offshore companies.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar dismissed the review petition filed by PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, saying that "no lawful point has been raised in the petition", Geo TV reported.

During the hearing, Abbasi's lawyer said, "Imran provided documents in pieces which were not verified and not acceptable."

At this, the chief justice said, "The court decides whether it is satisfied with the documents that are submitted and we are satisfied with the ones we received."

Abbasi's lawyer, however, said, "If the court was advised then it would have clarified the law."

In response, Chief Justice Nisar said, "We have clarified the law in our decision."

Last month, the apex court had refused to form a full bench to hear Abbasi's review petition against its decision to dismiss the disqualification case against Prime Minister Imran.

In his 13-page review petition, Abbasi had demanded the disqualification of Khan over non-disclosure of his assets and ownership of offshore companies.

The petition stated that now since Imran has become the prime minister, the matter is more pertinent for the public.

The original petition, filed by Abbasi in November 2016, had sought Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and Imran's disqualification over non-disclosure of their assets and ownership of offshore companies.

It accused the PTI leaders of not declaring their assets to the Election Commission and violations of the lncome Tax Ordinance, 1979, and Peoples Act, 1974.

It also claimed that the PTI is a 'foreign-funded' party.

In its December 15, 2017 ruling, the apex court had disqualified Tareen but ruled in favour of Imran.

The chief justice had cleared Imran in the case as the petitioner was not directly affected in the foreign funding case.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan PML-N Imran Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chitrangada Singh (Photo | Instagram)
#MeToo: Not blaming Nawazuddin entirely, says Chitrangda Singh on her harassment
Vadachennai
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Dhanush's 'Vadachennai'
Gallery
Actor couple Surya-Jyothika on the first birthday of their daughter Diya. | Express Photo
Happy Birthday Jyothika: Here are some off-screen memories of the 'Chandramukhi' star
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on October 18, 1947
facebook twitter whatsapp