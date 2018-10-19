Home World

Future carbon-neutral city Copenhagen to host C40 Mayors Summit

Published: 19th October 2018

By IANS

COPENHAGEN: Lord Mayor of Copenhagen Frank Jensen on Friday announced to host the C40 Mayors Summit in October 2019.

Aiming to become world's first carbon-neutral city by 2025, Copenhagen has been selected as the host city for the landmark climate event by the 17 Mayors that make up the C40 Steering Committee.

The C40 Mayors Summit takes place every three years, bringing together the Mayors and leaders of the 96 member cities of the C40 network from across the globe.

The Copenhagen Summit will celebrate and share the most effective climate solutions being delivered in cities worldwide.

Mayors, CEOs, philanthropists, investors, scientists and citizens will come together to shift global markets and create a sustainable, prosperous and healthy future for the world's great cities.

Previous C40 summits have been hosted by London, New York, Seoul, Sao Paulo, Johannesburg and Mexico City.

"Copenhagen aims to be a true global leader in climate action," said Copenhagen Mayor Jensen in a statement.

"We have a goal to be the world's first carbon-neutral city by 2025 and believe Copenhagen provides a model for what a sustainable and liveable city looks like. We look forward to welcoming Mayors from across the globe in October 2019. The Summit will seek to inspire the world whilst remaining uniquely Danish."

Around the world, C40 Cities connects 96 of the world's greatest cities to take bold climate action, leading the way towards a healthier and more sustainable future.

The current chair of C40 is Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, and three-term Mayor of New York City Michael R. Bloomberg serves as President of the board.

