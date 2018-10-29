Home World

5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Japan

On September 6, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake rattled Hokkaido, claiming 41 lives and injuring over 650.

Published: 29th October 2018 09:09 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

TOKYO: An earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Japan's Izu Islands on Monday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 1:27 pm (Universal Time Coordinated).

The temblor originated at a depth of 91.9 km. There are no reports of damage or casualties so far. No tsunami warning has been issued. Last week, northern Japan's Hokkaido island was hit by an earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

Japan is prone to frequent earthquakes and lies in the "Ring of Fire", an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

In 2011, Japan was hit by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggering powerful tsunami waves that caused rampant damage to properties, affecting operations massively in industries and leading to heavy casualties.

It was the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in the history of the country. Over 15,000 people had lost their lives, while thousands of others were either injured or reported missing.

TAGS
Japan earthquake Izu Islands

