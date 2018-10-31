More than one million migrants granted Russian citizenship in five years

By UNI

MOSCOW: Migration to Russia has exceeded by one million from 2012-2017 as more than one million people were granted Russian citizenship in 2012-2017, while the net migration during the period reached 1.6 million.

"In 2012-2017, more than one million people were granted Russian citizenship, with 525,000 receiving citizenship in accordance with a state program aimed at facilitating the voluntary resettlement of compatriots living abroad.

The net migration reached 1.6 mln during that period," the presidential decree document read.

The average annual number of labor migrants is about three million (3-4% of the average annual labor force), tass reported.

About 10 million foreign nationals and stateless persons stay in Russia every year, while more than one million foreign citizens temporarily reside in the country, the document notes.

'In 2012-2017, the migration inflow to Russia made up for the natural population decline and provided additional labor resources for the national economy,' the announcement said.

While addressing the Sixth World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he has signed a new migration policy concept aimed at creating conditions for compatriots' resettlement in Russia, outlining clear rules for entering the country and obtaining rights to residency, work permits and Russian citizenship.