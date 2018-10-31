Home World

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif

The issue of recovery of 12 Iranian border security guards kidnapped by militants a fortnight ago from a post in Iran's Mirjaveh region close to the Balochistan border was discussed at length

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: The issue of recovery of 12 Iranian border security guards kidnapped by militants a fortnight ago from a post in Iran's Mirjaveh region close to the Balochistan border was discussed at length when Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif met Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

The kidnapping issue was is was among the host of issues deliberated in the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

Jaish al-Adl, a terrorist group operating in the region, has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

Iranian leaders believe that the kidnappers transferred the guards to Pakistan after taking them hostage.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had welcomed his Irani counterpart to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a tweet shared by the Government of Pakistan, the two discussed "issues of mutual interest, including ways to enhance cooperation".

This was Zarif's second visit to Pakistan in two months, Radio Pakistan reported.

 

