Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan prepones his visit to China

Imran Khan will depart for Beijing on Thursday for a five-day visit during which he will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, and other leaders.

Published: 31st October 2018 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Facebook photo)

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for Beijing on Thursday for a five-day visit during which he will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, and other leaders.

The Pakistani premier was earlier scheduled to visit China from November 2 to 5 but an updated schedule of the prime minister's visit released by the government said the prime minister would now depart a day earlier via special plane.

This will be Imran Khan's first official visit to China after assuming office.

According to a statement issued earlier by the Foreign Office, during the visit the two sides will review the entire range of bilateral relations between the two countries, which have enjoyed a long history of mutual trust and mutual support.

The two sides will also sign several agreements in diverse fields, the statement added.

 

TAGS
Pakistan-China Imran Khan Pakistan Prime Minister Diplomacy

