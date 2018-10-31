Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan prepones his visit to China

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for Beijing on Thursday for a five-day visit during which he will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang, and other leaders.

The Pakistani premier was earlier scheduled to visit China from November 2 to 5 but an updated schedule of the prime minister's visit released by the government said the prime minister would now depart a day earlier via special plane.

This will be Imran Khan's first official visit to China after assuming office.

According to a statement issued earlier by the Foreign Office, during the visit the two sides will review the entire range of bilateral relations between the two countries, which have enjoyed a long history of mutual trust and mutual support.

The two sides will also sign several agreements in diverse fields, the statement added.