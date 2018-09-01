Home World

I-voting website launched for overseas Pakistanis

The ECP will hold the by-elections in 37 constituencies for both national and the provincial assemblies' seats on October 14, reports Dawn news.

Image of the Pakistan flag used for representational purposes only. (Photo | File/AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has launched its i-voting website for 7.9 million Pakistanis living abroad to enable them to cast their votes in the upcoming by-polls.

The Overseas Voting System (www.overseasvoting.gov.pk) has listed these constituencies for voting on the website's homepage.

Overseas voters will be able to register themselves on the ECP's website from September 1 to 15 in the constituencies their vote is registered in.

However, the voter pass - a unique pass code provided by the system to the registered voters - will be issued between October 10-14.

A designated list of candidates of the selected constituency would then be displayed by the system and the voter will select the election symbol of the candidate to cast his vote.

Comments

