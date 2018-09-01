Home World

Oil prices fall as US oil rig count rises

The US oil rig count rose by one in August after gaining three rigs in July and losing one in June. A stronger US dollar also made the dollar-priced commodity less attractive. 

Published: 01st September 2018 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Oil prices retreated on Friday as US energy companies added oil rigs for the first time in three weeks.

The number of rigs operating in US oil fields increased by two to a total of 862 rigs this week, oilfield service firm Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday, Xinhua reported.

The US oil rig count rose by one in August after gaining three rigs in July and losing one in June.

A stronger US dollar also made the dollar-priced commodity less attractive for holders of other currencies.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.35 percent at 95.0540 in late trading.

The West Texas Intermediate for October delivery fell $0.45 to settle at $69.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for October delivery lost $0.35 to $77.42 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oil price Barrel oil rigs US oil US oil fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case