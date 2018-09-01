Pakistan closes Jalalabad consulate in Afghanistan over security concerns

By UNI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has shut down its consulate in Afghanistan's Jalalabad, citing security concerns and Nangarhar Governor Hayatullah Hayat's 'undue intervention' in the affairs of the Pakistan diplomatic office.

A report in Radio Pakistan, quoting spokesperson of Pakistan embassy in Kabul, said the government of Afghanistan has duly been informed of this development on Friday, and intervention of the Nangarhar Governor was a "complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relations 1963".

The Afghan government has been informed that the consulate in Jalalabad "will remain closed until the security arrangements are complete to the satisfaction" of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul.