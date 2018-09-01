Home World

Princess Diana's friend shares candid picture of the royal

One of Diana's close friends, Rosa Monckton on August 31 took to Twitter to share a picture wherein the royal is seen laughing her heart out, being seated inside an aeroplane wearing a casual outfit.

Published: 01st September 2018 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Princess Diana | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: On the 21st anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, one of her friends shared a not so often seen candid picture of the royal.

One of Diana's close friends, Rosa Monckton on August 31 took to Twitter to share a picture wherein the royal is seen laughing her heart out, being seated inside an aeroplane wearing a casual outfit.

"Diana as I remember her. Not enough is written about her sense of fun and zest for life. Friend and wonderful godmother to Domenica. RIP," she tweeted.

Monckton, who got introduced to the royal through a mutual friend, said the former loved the latter dearly.

People magazine reported that Rosa had even named Diana the godmother of her daughter, Domenica, who was born with Down syndrome.

Rosa even thanks the royal for giving her the courage to fight Domenica's disease right from the time of her birth.

On August 31, 1997, Diana died in a car crash in Paris.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Princess Diana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case