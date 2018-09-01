Princess Diana's friend shares candid picture of the royal

By ANI

WASHINGTON: On the 21st anniversary of the death of Princess Diana, one of her friends shared a not so often seen candid picture of the royal.

One of Diana's close friends, Rosa Monckton on August 31 took to Twitter to share a picture wherein the royal is seen laughing her heart out, being seated inside an aeroplane wearing a casual outfit.

"Diana as I remember her. Not enough is written about her sense of fun and zest for life. Friend and wonderful godmother to Domenica. RIP," she tweeted.

Monckton, who got introduced to the royal through a mutual friend, said the former loved the latter dearly.

People magazine reported that Rosa had even named Diana the godmother of her daughter, Domenica, who was born with Down syndrome.

Rosa even thanks the royal for giving her the courage to fight Domenica's disease right from the time of her birth.

On August 31, 1997, Diana died in a car crash in Paris.