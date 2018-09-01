Home World

Uganda Pop star Bobi Wine flies abroad for treatment after alleged torture in detention

Video posted by Opiyo showed the 36-year-old singer in his trademark red beret and carrying crutches as he was wheeled to the departure gate, saluting and thanking supporters along the way.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, departed Entebbe International Airport on a KLM flight near midnight after authorities said they had given him the necessary clearance, (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KAMPALA: A Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker flew out of the country for medical treatment after alleged torture while in detention, his lawyer said, a day after security forces blocked him from boarding a flight to the US and set off a new round of protests.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, departed Entebbe International Airport on a KLM flight near midnight after authorities said they had given him the necessary clearance, Nicholas Opiyo said on Twitter.

Video posted by Opiyo showed the 36-year-old singer in his trademark red beret and carrying crutches as he was wheeled to the departure gate, saluting and thanking supporters along the way.

I can now confirm that Hon Bobi Wine #FreeBobiWine is on a KLM flight out of Entebbe Airport. I just saw him off. We will now embark on getting Hon Zaake to leave for medical treatment too. Thank you for all your prayers and support pic.twitter.com/cHdd2tkCvA

It was not immediately clear where he was headed.

The actions by security forces against Ssentamu escalated a political dispute between the government of longtime President Yoweri Museveni and a youthful generation that fears he intends to rule for life after 32 years in power.

The drama began earlier this month when Ssentamu and several other lawmakers were charged with treason over an incident in which the president's motorcade was pelted with stones.

Another lawmaker who was blocked on Thursday from flying to India for treatment, Francis Zaake, was still being held in a hospital Friday night.

Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine.
(Photo | AP)

 

Ssentamu had been stopped Thursday night while trying to board a US-bound flight and was checked into a hospital in the capital, Kampala, in a "worrying condition," according to another of his lawyers, Asuman Basalirwa.

Authorities said a government medical board had to examine Ssentamu before any travel abroad because of the claims of torture, which security forces have denied.

The singer was freed on bail on Monday but faced no travel restrictions after he and other lawmakers were charged.

His lawyers say the treason charges are false.

Ssentamu has emerged as a powerful opposition voice among youth frustrated by Museveni, especially after the constitution was changed last year to remove an age limit on the presidency.

The singer won a parliament seat last year without the backing of a political party.

Dozens of global musicians including Chris Martin, Angelique Kidjo and Brian Eno last week issued an open letter condemning the treatment of Ssentamu, who in his first public appearance after his arrest had to walk with support and appeared to cry.

Ssentamu and Zaake both have alleged serious injuries at the hands of security forces during detention. The government denies it.

The treason charges have heightened concerns about a crackdown on the opposition in this East African nation.

Kenyan activists and civil society groups protest in solidarity with Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, in a march to the Ugandan embassy in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. 
(Photo | AP)

Security forces earlier Friday deployed heavily in Kampala's Kamwokya neighbourhood against protesters.

"If a member of parliament can be treated like that, what of me who is on the street now?" asked one Kampala resident, Charles Ssenyange.

The 74-year-old Museveni, a close US security ally, has held power since 1986.

He has spoken in recent days about "unprincipled politicians taking advantage of our unemployed youth to lure them into riots and demonstrations."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Uganda Pop star Bobi Wine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case