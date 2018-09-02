Home World

Royal Bank of Scotland is planning for worst in Brexit 

The two sides want to reach a divorce deal by October or November to give their parliaments time to endorse it.

Published: 02nd September 2018 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2018 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Bank of Scotland | Reuters File Photo

By PTI

LONDON: The Royal Bank of Scotland warned Sunday that it is planning "for the worst" amid increased talk of no deal over Brexit.

Chief executive Ross McEwan said RBS is setting up a new European subsidiary in Amsterdam to serve customers on the continent but is waiting for approval of its licences.

READ| EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier open to brief extension of talks

With Britain and the European Union yet to agree on what their future relationship should look like, McEwan told the BBC that RBS may lose business without a deal.

"If we don't get the right licences, and we don't get them in time, that could create major problems for our customers and for the bank," McEwan said.

"We are planning, unfortunately, for the worst," McEwan said RBS had already deployed 150 staff to Amsterdam, and if regulators failed to approve trading licences for the operations, it would stop offering services to some of its European customers.

"In the next couple of months, we're going to have to make some decisions. We're going to have to think about which European customers we may not be able to bank," he said.

Britain is set to leave the EU on March 30, 2019.

The two sides want to reach a divorce deal by October or November to give their parliaments time to endorse it.

In July, Prime Minister Theresa May put forward a blueprint for future trade ties that envisages a free trade area for goods, agriculture and food through a customs agreement and common rulebook.

But the plan calls for looser ties in banking and financial services, which the City of London said would deal a "real blow" for the hugely important sector.

May's vision has also attracted fierce opposition from her own ruling Conservatives, who think it keeps Britain too closely aligned to the EU.

It sparked the resignations of former Brexit Secretary David Davis and then Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Davis criticised the proposal again on Sunday, saying May's plan was "actually almost worse than being in" the EU and vowed to vote against it if it goes to parliament.

Meanwhile, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox dismissed warnings from Chancellor Philip Hammond over the long-term impacts of a no-deal Brexit on government borrowing and gross domestic product.

"This idea that we can predict what our borrowing would be 15 years in advance is just a bit hard to swallow," he told the BBC.

"I don't believe it is possible to have a 15-year time horizon on predictions on GDP," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brexit Royal Bank of Scotland

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: When 'Power Star' donned multiple hats