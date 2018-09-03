Afghan amnesty: Hundreds of  Taliban fighters bid farewell to arms

By IANS

KABUL: Several Taliban fighters on Monday laid down their weapons and joined the peace process in Afghanistan's Jalalabad.

The move came as part of an amnesty scheme sanctioned earlier by both the former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and the US, Efe reported.

Hundreds of insurgents have handed over arms to the state security forces since the amnesty was rolled out in 2004.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) officially ended its military campaign in Afghanistan in 2015, but around 16,000 troops from member states remained in an advisory capacity for the Afghan security forces.

Afghanistan is going through one of its bloodiest phases since the end of NATO's combat mission.