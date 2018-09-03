Daesh a threat to UK, says British defence secretary

By ANI

KABUL: The United Kingdom defence secretary Gavin Williamson, who is on a three-day visit to Kabul and Mazar-e-Sharif on Monday, expressed concern about Daesh fighters in Afghanistan, stating that the terrorist organisation poses a threat to the UK.

The minister revealed that the terrorist organisation fighters are in contact with cells in the UK and Western Europe, reported Sky News.

Sky News quoted Williamson as saying, "What we see is a real threat posed by these groups to the UK and we've got to be acting as we are to ensure that we do not see future Manchester-style attack. We consistently see terrorist groups operating here in Afghanistan, [and] evidence of their links back not just to the United Kingdom but to the whole of continental Europe."

Williamson also met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and reiterated UK's support to Afghanistan.

The UK embassy in Kabul in a tweet wrote,""We remain absolutely committed": In visit to #Afghanistan, Defence Secretary @GavinWilliamson met President @AshrafGhani, CEO Dr. Abdullah, Minister of Defence Tariq Shah Bahrami & NSA @hmohib. He reiterated #UK's support & commitment to strengthening & mentoring ANDSF."