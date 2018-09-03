Father-in-law held in woman TV journalist's murder case in Bangladesh 

By PTI

DHAKA: Police in Bangladesh have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the murder case of his former daughter-in-law who worked as a TV journalist, according to a media report.

Subarna Akter Nodi, 32, was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon by some unidentified assailants at her home last week.

She worked as a correspondent of private news channel Ananda TV and also for the Daily Jagroto Bangla newspaper.

Industrialist Abul Hossain, father of Nodi's former husband Rajib Hossain, has been sent to judicial custody by a court in Pabna district, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The victim's mother had filed a murder case accusing Nodi's husband Rajib and his father Abul, and four to five people.

The case was handed over to the Detective Branch of police.

Nodi, who lived in Radhanagar area of Pabna district -- some 150 kms from Dhaka -- is survived by a nine-year-old daughter.

She was awaiting divorce from her husband.

The assailants, said to be around 10 to 12, came riding motorcycles and rang the doorbell of her house at around 10:45 PM on August 29, police said, adding that when she answered the door, they indiscriminately hacked her and fled the spot.

Journalists in Bangladesh condemned the killing and demanded that the murderers be immediately brought to justice.

In her complaint, Nodi's mother claimed that her daughter had named her ex-husband as one of the attackers before she died.

Nodi had sued Rajib in a dowry case.